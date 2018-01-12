Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is the only serving head of government in the EU that has ever been subject to the investigation by EU’s Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

Czech daily newspaper Hospodářské noviny has obtained the complete report by OLAF on the investigation into the Farma Čapí hnízdo (Stork Nest Farm) case of an alleged subsidy fraud and damage to the EU financial interests by Babiš.

Hospodářské noviny published the translation of the complete report on its website www.ihned.cz. In order to protect its source who asked to remain anonymous, the paper isn’t publishing the report is its original English version.

The OLAF writes in conclusion that the Czech and EU laws were violated in the case and that the European Commission has the right to deny financial support for the Capi hnizdo farm and conference centre, previously owned by Babis's concern Agrofert. The subsidy for Capi hnizdo amounted to 50 million crowns, 85 percent of which, or 42.5 million /€1.6 million/, could have been claimed from European funds.

The OLAF recommends that the EU Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG REGIO) secures the withdrawal of this sum from European funding due to the violation of rules.

OLAF found “numerous breaches of the national and EU legislation” in the preparation and implementation of the project. It concludes that the breaches “may constitute basis for judicial proceedings governed by the respective provisions of the Czech Penal Code on subsidy fraud and damage to the EU financial interests.” Furthermore, the OLAF says that the Czech authorities could take information collected by its investigators into account in their further proceedings.

The OLAF document states that the Capi hnizdo farm should not be considered as a small or medium-sized business, on the contrary, it was a firm interconnected with the Agrofert holding or its partner firm, on the basis of the fact that part of the Capi hnizdo stock was owned by the family members of Babis, the then owner of Agrofert. Last year, Babiš transferred his property into the trust fund, as required by a recently-passed conflict of interests law.

The Capi hnizdo project obtained the financial support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) intended for small or medium-sized businesses only.

The OLAF investigators established that the project beneficiary concealed important information from the management authority of the Regional Operational Programme (ROP) that provided the subsidy.

The Czech police accused Babis of a subsidy fraud and of harming the EU financial interests. ANO first deputy head Jaroslav Faltynek was accused of assisting in a subsidy fraud in the Capi hnizdo case. Another nine people are accused in the Capi hnizdo case, including Babis's wife and adult children.

Until late 2007, the Farma Capi hnizdo company belonged to Babis's Agrofert concern. Afterwards, its farm’ equity was transformed into bearer shares issued by a company seemingly separate from Babiš’s Agrofert holding and make it eligible for the subsidy designed for small or medium-sized enterprises. It observed this condition for a few years, but later Agrofert regained direct ownership of the farm. Both Babis and Faltynek deny any wrongdoing and claim their prosecution is politically motivated.