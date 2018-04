Captain Tammie Jo Shultz was one of the first female fighter pilots for the U.S. Navy.



She left the Navy in 1993 to work for Southwest.



Yesterday, Captain Shultz became a hero again after calmly and safely landing Southwest flight 1380.



